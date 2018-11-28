  • 7 dolphins found dead in Bonita Springs, red tide might be culprit

    By: Kelly Healey

    BONITA SPRINGS, Fla. - Seven dolphins were found dead Tuesday on the shore in Bonita Springs, and red tide is the suspected killer.

     

    There has been a spike in dead dolphins washing up on shores in Lee and Collier counties. Officials said that more than 20 have washed up dead since last week along Florida's southwest coast.

     

    The Lee County Visitor and Convention Bureau released an advisory saying their waters have tested positive for red tide.

    The algae bloom is known for its devastating effect on marine life.

    "It's hard to see an impact at this level, especially when we thought things were improving," Blair Mase with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration said. Officials with the Florida

    Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission officials are testing the water in hopes of getting a more accurate reading of the red tide levels.

    NOAA said red tide happens when algae colonies grow out of control due to pollution from farming and other human activities.

     

