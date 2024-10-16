8-year-old boy reported missing in Daytona Beach

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Police in Daytona Beach said they are looking for a missing child.

Officers said 8-year-old Riley Murphy was reported missing.

He was last seen in the area of 921 East Millard Court.

Riley was last seen wearing an orange shirt with dinosaurs and white pants with dinosaurs.

Anyone who knows Riley’s whereabouts is asked to call 911.

