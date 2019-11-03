8-year-old girl, man struck by stray bullets, deputies say

APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl and a man in his early 20s were struck by stray bullets Saturday night.
At 11:14 p.m. deputies said they were called near the 1100 block of Robinson Avenue.
Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire on a bike trail near the victim's home.
Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.
Deputies are searching for a suspect.
No other information was released.
