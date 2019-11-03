  • 8-year-old girl, man struck by stray bullets, deputies say

    By: Katlyn Brieskorn

    Updated:

    APOPKA, Fla. - The Orange County Sheriff's Office said an 8-year-old girl and a man in his early 20s were struck by stray bullets Saturday night.

    At 11:14 p.m. deputies said they were called near the 1100 block of Robinson Avenue. 

    Related Headlines

    Investigators said there was an exchange of gunfire on a bike trail near the victim's home.

    Both victims were transported to a hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

    Deputies are searching for a suspect.

    No other information was released.

    DOWNLOAD: Free WFTV News & Weather Apps

    Not near a TV? Click here to watch WFTV newscasts live

    Watch Live: Doppler 9 HD

    © 2019 Cox Media Group.

    Next Up:

Trending - Most Read Stories