47-Year-Old Tavares woman arrested for DUI after hit-and-run, Troopers say

LEESBURG, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said a 47-year-old Tavares woman was arrested for DUI Monday afternoon after allegedly hitting a car at a red light and leading law enforcement on a pursuit through a residential neighborhood in Leesburg.

FHP said Carlisle Gilleeny-Slingerland faces pending charges following the hit-and-run incident in Lake County.

The crash occurred at approximately 4:33 p.m. when a 2009 Toyota Tacoma hit a Dodge Ram that was stopped at a red light, FHP said. Following the collision, the driver of the Toyota fled the scene, prompting a response from state troopers who were in the area.

Toopers said the pursuit began after the driver of the Dodge Ram notified a trooper about the hit-and-run and identified the fleeing Toyota. When the trooper attempted to conduct a traffic stop, the driver of the Tacoma continued to flee from law enforcement.

FHP said during the pursuit, the driver entered a residential neighborhood and began driving across several front lawns. The vehicle struck a cable support, a residential canopy, and a fence before the driver stopped the truck and fled on foot, troopers say.

Troopers said they apprehended Gilleeny-Slingerland with the assistance of the Seminole County Sheriff’s Office. The driver of the Dodge Ram remained at the scene and was not transported for medical treatment.

The case remains an active criminal investigation, FHP said.

