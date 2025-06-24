80% of car buyers choose used, but experts urge independent inspections amid skepticism

, Fla. — About 80% of vehicle buyers purchase used vehicles, and dealers often promote certified pre-owned (CPO) vehicles as thoroughly inspected and warrantied.

Dealers market CPO vehicles by assuring buyers that they have been checked for mechanical soundness and have not been involved in accidents. These vehicles are also offered with additional warranties to entice buyers.

Despite dealers’ promises regarding CPO vehicles, there is skepticism about their reliability. Buyers are advised to have any used vehicle inspected by a mechanic of their choosing before completing a purchase.

Consumers should remain cautious and ensure a thorough inspection of any used vehicle, including CPO vehicles, to verify the condition and history before buying.

