0 9 best moments of the Walt Disney World Marathon

WALT DISNEY WORLD, Fla. - Many magical moments happened between the start and finish lines of the 26th annual Walt Disney World Marathon on Sunday.

Here's a look back at some of the most memorable:

1) CELEBRATORY HUG: Before even crossing the finish line, the winner of the women's race pulled Mickey Mouse in for a big hug.

Giovanna Martins continued to celebrate her victory falling to the floor to lay in the confetti released in her honor.

Watch the moment here:

PARTY AT THE FINISH LINE! Giovanna Martins wins the women’s race in the #WDWMarathon for the 2nd year in a row (and 3rd overall)! #WDW #WaltDisneyWorld https://t.co/GqgkC3A8dU pic.twitter.com/ueg9jdfHs2 — WFTV Channel 9 (@WFTV) January 13, 2019

2) REDEMPTION: Fredison Costa had won the Disney Marathon six times coming into Sunday's race. Last year he came in second, so he arrived to the 2019 racing for redemption.

See the moment that wish was granted as he crossed the finish line first:

3) FIREWORKS: The race started off with a bang with fireworks shooting off from the starting line.

4) FIRST FINISHER: Before the runners made it to the finish line, racers on wheels were the first to complete the race.

5) SANTA, I KNOW THAT GUY!: Less than a month after his trip around the world delivering presents, "Santa" showed up to the Disney Marathon ready to run.

6) STARSTRUCK: WFTV anchors Jamie Holmes and Nancy Alvarez were starstruck when Disney's biggest celebrities, Mickey and Minnie Mouse, granted them an interview live on air.

7) AGAINST THE ODDS: Less than a month after finding out his leukemia had returned, Tampa resident Ron Wertley was lined up at the Disney Marathon starting line ready to race. He said he told his doctors he would start his treatment after the race.

8) DONUT RUN: In the middle of Sunday's broadcast, anchor Nancy Alvarez presented her co-anchor Jamie Holmes with a gift. She said it commemorates their hard work watching the marathon instead of running it.

9) COSTUMES: Disney Marathon runners are known to meticulously plan out their costumes for the 26.2 mile race. Check out a few of our favorites:

