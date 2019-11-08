9 facts about EDC Orlando

ORLANDO, Fla. - 1. The Electric Daisy Carnival, also known as EDC, is the largest electronic dance music festival in North America.
2. EDC Orlando is one of the largest destination festivals on the East Coast. This year marks its ninth year.
3. The festival runs from Nov. 8-10 at Tinker Field. This is the first year the festival expands over three days.
4. The festival is open from 1 p.m. to midnight.
5. The festival's lineup includes more than 100 artists.
6. Tickets range from $119.99 to $409.99 depending on how many days you choose to go, and which experience pass you purchase.
7. EDC Orlando is an 18 and older event. Those who are attending will need to show proper identification to enter the festival.
8. Food and beverage stands are located throughout the event and will include vegan and vegetarian options.
9. Parking for the festival ranges from $30 to $50. You can purchase a parking pass here.
