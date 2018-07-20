0 9 facts about meningitis: What is it and how do you protect your family?

Meningitis can develop quickly and be deadly, and the vaccine recommended by the CDC is not required for Florida school children.

However, not all kinds are deadly, and there are some simple steps parents can take to protect their children.

Here are 9 facts about the illness and how to protect your family:

There are six different kinds of meningitis:

The CDC lists bacterial, viral, fungal, parasitic, amebic and non-infectious forms of meningitis. Some are more severe than others. For instance, bacterial meningitis can be deadly in a little as a few hours, while viral meningitis is serious and more common but often less severe, with most patients recovering completely in 7 to 10 days.

How does it spread?

According to the CDC, the germs that cause bacterial meningitis spread from one person to another and certain germs spread through food. How people spread the germs depends on the type of bacteria.

Meanwhile viral meningitis, which is less severe, is a little more complicated. Other viruses like non-polio enteroviruses, mumps, measles and influenza viruses can cause viral meningitis. These viruses can be spread from person to person, however most people infected with these viruses will not develop meningitis, according to the CDC.

What are the signs and symptoms?

The CDC says the first signs of the potentially deadly bacterial meningitis are often fever, headache, stiff neck, nausea, vomiting, sensitivity to light or confusion.

The symptoms for viral meningitis are similar, in addition to irritability, lack of appetite and sleepiness.

How often do people die from bacterial meningitis?

On average, bacterial meningitis caused about 4,100 cases and 500 deaths in the U.S. each year between 2003 and 2007, according to the CDC.

Bacterial meningitis can also cause permanent disabilities such as brain damage, hearing loss and learning disabilities.

Who is most susceptible?

According to the CDC, babies are at increased risk for the potentially deadly bacterial meningitis. College campuses have also reported outbreaks of meningococcal disease, while certain medical conditions, medications and surgical procedures could leave people at increased risk for meningitis.

How does the vaccine work?

There are two types of meningococcal vaccines in the United States: Conjugate vaccines and Serogroup B vaccines. Discuss with a doctor about which type is right for you and your family.

When should people be vaccinated?

The CDC recommends conjugate vaccinations for all preteens and teens. The CDC also recommends a conjugate vaccine for children between two months and 10 years old if they have a rare type of disorder, a damaged spleen, HIV, are taking Solaris for hemolysis or are traveling to or residing in countries in which the disease is common.

The Florida Department of Health does not include any of the meningitis vaccines on its list of school immunization requirements.

How is it diagnosed?

Because the disease is caused by inflammation of the tissue that covers the brain and spinal cord, the best way for test for meningitis is generally a spinal tap, according to the Florida Department of Health.

How can it be prevented?

The CDC says the most effective way to protect you and your family against the forms of meningitis is to be up to date on vaccinations.

