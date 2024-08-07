9 food safety tips for grilling

ORLANDO, Fla. — Before you fire up the grill, make sure you check out these food safety tips for grilling.

The CDC and the U.S. Department of Agriculture are giving food safety tips for your summer activities.

Clean

According to the CDC, wash your hands and surfaces often.

The CDC recommends always washing your hands after handling uncooked meat, chicken, and other poultry, seafood, flour, or eggs.

Was utensils, cutting boards and countertops with hot, soapy water after preparing each food item.

Separate items

Keep raw or marinating meat, poultry, seafood and eggs separate from other foods in the refrigerator.

Beware of cross-contamination from marinades and sauces. Make sure to throw out a marinade or sauce after it has touched raw meat.

Food temperature safety

Below are safe cooking temperatures provided by the CDC:

145°F - Beef, pork, lamb, veal and fish

160°F - Hamburgers or other ground meat

165°F - Poultry

If you are using a smoker, ensure the temperature is at least 225°F.

When the grilling is complete, put the meat on a clean plate.

Thoroughly cook frozen meat

Food labeled as “cook and serve” or “ready to cook” must be cooked.

Use food thermometers correctly on burgers

Use a food thermometer to ensure the food is cooked hot enough to kill germs. Undercooked meat could contain Salmonella, E. coli, Yersinia and other bacteria.

Beware of the danger zone

Food should be eaten or refrigerated within two hours. The USDA said that bacteria multiply rapidly between 40 Fahrenheit and 140 Fahrenheit, which is the Danger Zone.

Store leftovers properly

You should divide leftovers into smaller portions and place them in the fridge or cooler.

Keep it cool

Pack coolers with ice bags, gel packs or frozen water bottles. Keep meat at a cool temperature.

