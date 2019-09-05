  • Goodbye Dorian, hello sunshine! 9 fun things to do this weekend

    ORLANDO, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Dorian has moved on, it's time to enjoy the weekend.

    Looking for suggestions? We've listed nine fun things to choose from:

    1. Fancy a delicious night out? Visit Orlando's Magical Dining is in full swing:

    You can enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at more than 120 of Orlando's best restaurants for just $35 per person. More information: https://www.visitorlando.com/en/magical-dining

    2. Beat the heat and cool off at one of Florida's beautiful natural springs:

    More information: Locate/ visit a spring 

    3.  Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards in Clermont:  

    Complimentary tours and wine tasting! More information: Location and hours

    4. Central Florida Breweries:

    Hop on! Central Florida Brew Tours allows you to "choose a tour, sit back, and enjoy personalized guided tours, games, music, trivia and of course…some of the best beer in Florida." 

    Breweries have been popping up, not only locally, but across the country and have changed the cultural drinking scene by making most establishments family friendly and dog friendly.
    Kelly Healey / WFTV.com

    More information: Prices & Tours  

    Hop on! Partnered with the Central Florida Ale Trail: Check out the breweries.

    Read: Good beer, family-friendly & dogs welcome: Breweries raise the bar in Central Fla.

    5. It's a bit early, but if you are all about Halloween, check out these spooky events:

    Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights starts Friday, Sept. 6:

    More Information: Tickets & Hours

    Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween: More information: Tickets & Hours

    6. You can have fun and help out:

    LEGOLAND is offering $25 tickets this weekend with a portion going to hurricane relief efforts. More information: Tickets & Hours

     

    7. Looking for non-theme park family fun? Check out the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens:

    More information: Tickets & Hours

    8. Orlando Science Center:

    Become a meteorologist for the day when you visit the Severe WFTV 9 Severe Weather Center!

    Bubble Bash! Learn about the science of soap and conduct experiments using chemistry to create your own bath fizzer. Event details: https://www.osc.org/event/bubble-bash/2019-09-07/

    More information: Tickets & Hours

    9. Enchanted Fairy Doors at Leu Gardens: You can explore the 50-acre gardens to find where the fairies live! More information: Admission, hours and events

    Take a look ahead at the 5-Day weather forecast for Central Florida:

