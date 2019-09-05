Goodbye Dorian, hello sunshine! 9 fun things to do this weekend

ORLANDO, Fla. - Now that Hurricane Dorian has moved on, it's time to enjoy the weekend.
Looking for suggestions? We've listed nine fun things to choose from:
1. Fancy a delicious night out? Visit Orlando's Magical Dining is in full swing:
You can enjoy three-course, prix-fixe dinners at more than 120 of Orlando's best restaurants for just $35 per person. More information: https://www.visitorlando.com/en/magical-dining
2. Beat the heat and cool off at one of Florida's beautiful natural springs:
More information: Locate/ visit a spring
🏊 During the summer months, the beautiful Kelly Park Rock Springs often reaches capacity before 10 a.m. on weekdays and weekend – parking is limited. Before visiting, check our web page for FAQs or call 407-254-1906 for current park details! https://t.co/9qI0DFlMQl pic.twitter.com/ag7jYUYHlZ— Orange County Parks and Recreation (@OrangeCoParksFL) July 19, 2019
3. Lakeridge Winery & Vineyards in Clermont:
Complimentary tours and wine tasting! More information: Location and hours
4. Central Florida Breweries:
Hop on! Central Florida Brew Tours allows you to "choose a tour, sit back, and enjoy personalized guided tours, games, music, trivia and of course…some of the best beer in Florida."
More information: Prices & Tours
Hop on! Partnered with the Central Florida Ale Trail: Check out the breweries.
Read: Good beer, family-friendly & dogs welcome: Breweries raise the bar in Central Fla.
5. It's a bit early, but if you are all about Halloween, check out these spooky events:
Universal Orlando's Halloween Horror Nights starts Friday, Sept. 6:
More Information: Tickets & Hours
Mickey's Not-So-Scary Halloween: More information: Tickets & Hours
The Headless Horseman is here #NotSoScary pic.twitter.com/Oez7YhjKmq— WDW News Today (@WDWNT) September 3, 2019
6. You can have fun and help out:
LEGOLAND is offering $25 tickets this weekend with a portion going to hurricane relief efforts. More information: Tickets & Hours
HELP REBUILD: This weekend only, join us in helping victims of Hurricane Dorian. Visit LEGOLAND Florida theme park for only $25 and we will donate $10 per ticket sold to The American Red Cross.— LEGOLAND Florida (@LEGOLANDFlorida) September 4, 2019
Find out how you can help: https://t.co/cCu61voqdT pic.twitter.com/tS5E3Pl7mB
7. Looking for non-theme park family fun? Check out the Central Florida Zoo & Botanical Gardens:
More information: Tickets & Hours
8. Orlando Science Center:
Become a meteorologist for the day when you visit the Severe WFTV 9 Severe Weather Center!
Bubble Bash! Learn about the science of soap and conduct experiments using chemistry to create your own bath fizzer. Event details: https://www.osc.org/event/bubble-bash/2019-09-07/
More information: Tickets & Hours
9. Enchanted Fairy Doors at Leu Gardens: You can explore the 50-acre gardens to find where the fairies live! More information: Admission, hours and events
Hurricane Dorian preparedness! Not really, the fairy doors should be fine. @leugardens pic.twitter.com/V8MtxDvL9N— Harry P. Leu Gardens (@LeuGardens) August 30, 2019
Take a look ahead at the 5-Day weather forecast for Central Florida:
