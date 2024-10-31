9 Investigates: Evidence turned over to SAO in Uribe ethics complaint

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — 9 Investigates has been looking into Orange County Commissioner Mayra Uribe’s connection to her husband’s charity for over a year.

Since 9 Investigates first report, the county has made changes to the Skybox ticket policy to prevent commissioners from giving tickets to charities run by relatives.

9 Investigates Shannon Butler has learned that the attorney, Christian Waugh, who filed the ethics complaint against Commissioner Uribe for various claims, including giving her husband, Kevin Sutton, county Skybox tickets to raise money for his charity, turned his information over to the Orange County State Attorney’s Office.

The State Attorney’s Office told us they are not aware of any criminal investigation into the commissioner. It would be unlikely the state would make any moves this close to an election.

However, WFTV has learned that her opponent in her race for commissioner, Linda Stewart has met with an attorney.

9 Investigates has contacted Commissioner Uribe about the claims and her husband, and we are waiting to hear back.

In a prior statement, Uribe maintained that there was no wrongdoing here. She has claimed this is all political.

