9 Investigates obtains body camera video of deadly Orlando Police Department chase

ORLANDO, Fla. — Only 9 Investigates has body camera video showing the moment an Orlando Police chase ended, with an innocent bystander hit and killed.

Florida Highway Patrol Troopers said 56-year-old Gerald Neal was hit by a man on the run and then again seconds later by OPD officer Christopher Moulton on February 12th.

The body camera video Channel 9 obtained shows officer Moulton’s sudden movements behind the wheel of his police vehicle when troopers say he hit the bystander.

In the video, the officer doesn’t seem to notice. He quickly parks his car and continues chasing the suspect, 30-year-old Dornell Bargnare, who is now facing a charge of vehicular homicide along with several other charges for running from officers.

The body camera video shows approximately 20 minutes later, another officer tells Moulton someone was underneath his car.

“There was a guy under your truck,” said the officer, “Under my truck?” questions Moulton.

The video Channel 9 received on Wednesday ends after that moment.

Channel 9 requested a portion of the video showing the moment of impact, but 9 Investigates now has more questions and has initiated a new body camera request for the rest of the video.

Channel 9 had previously reported the chase started because the suspect was driving with an unreadable license plate, which appears to violate the department’s chase policy.

The policy states officers can initiate a chase when they suspect the person has committed a forcible felony, including serious crimes like murder, armed robbery, armed sexual battery, and kidnapping.

A traffic infraction in and of itself would not be included in that list.

As of Wednesday, Orlando Police Department said their internal investigation was active. A spokesperson for the department told Channel 9 Moulton has been on paid administrative leave since February.

Meanwhile, the Florida Highway Patrol told Channel 9 their investigation into the case was closed and a report along with charges were submitted to the State Attorney’s Office for review.

On Wednesday, Channel 9 asked Orange-Osceola State Attorney Monique Worrell whether the officer could face charges in connection with this incident.

She said she could not comment since her office was still investigating the case but did state that her office was committed to holding any officer found to violate the law accountable.

“One longstanding principal of my office is we treat violations the same no matter who commits them,” said Worrell.

