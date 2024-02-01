Local

9 Investigates the risk of taking diabetes medications for weight loss without doctor supervision

By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com
By Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

ORLANDO, Fla. — New drugs designed to treat diabetes are instead being used by people looking to lose weight.

WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

9 Investigates why improper dosing and a lack of oversight could be putting people at risk.

Watch the story live at 5 p.m. Thursday on Channel 9 Eyewitness News.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Read: FDA looking into popular diabetes and weight loss drugs for significant side effects

FDA looking into popular diabetes and weight loss drugs for significant side effects FDA looking into popular diabetes and weight loss drugs for significant side effects (WFTV)

©2024 Cox Media Group

Jason Kelly

Jason Kelly, WFTV.com

Jason Kelly joined WFTV in 2014.

Most Read