9 things to know about fentanyl

ORLANDO, Fla. — Fentanyl has been making headlines for its deadly impact across the country for years. But how much do you know about the drug?

Channel 9 has compiled 9 facts about the synthetic opioid according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. See the list below:

1. According to the CDC, fentanyl is up to 50 times stronger than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine.

2. It is a major contributor to fatal and nonfatal overdoses in the U.S.

3. There are two types of fentanyl: pharmaceutical fentanyl and illegally made fentanyl.

4. CDC officials said pharmaceutical fentanyl is prescribed by doctors to treat severe pain, especially after surgery and for advanced-stage cancer.

5. Most recent cases of fentanyl-related overdose are linked to illegally made fentanyl. The CDC says it is often added to other drugs because of its extreme potency, which makes drugs cheaper, more powerful, more addictive, and more dangerous.

6. Illegally made fentanyl is available on the drug market in different forms, including liquid and powder.

7. The CDC said fentanyl-laced drugs are extremely dangerous, and many people may be unaware that their drugs are laced with it. Drugs may contain deadly levels of fentanyl, and you wouldn’t be able to see it, taste it, or smell it.

8. Over 150 people die every day from overdoses related to synthetic opioids like fentanyl.

9. It is nearly impossible to tell if drugs have been laced with fentanyl unless you test your drugs with fentanyl test strips.

