911 calls released in fatal deputy-involved shooting

SUMTER COUNTY, Fla. - Newly released 911 calls are shedding light on what led to a fatal shootout between a murder suspect and Sumter County deputies.
Deputies said Savatore Tirone, 70, shot and killed his estranged wife's new boyfriend, 64-year-old Michael Quirello, in the parking lot of a Quality Inn Motel last week.
Witnesses who called 911 told the dispatcher they heard at least six gunshots.
“Do you know if anyone needs medical attention?” asked the dispatcher.
“Oh yeah, someone needs medical attention, somebody is laying out there shot,” said the caller.
Deputies said a good Samaritan, who was a concealed weapon holder, tried to stop Tirone, but Tirone fled the scene as soon as the good Samaritan approached him.
Deputies said the good Samaritan, identified as Shane Arline, may have prevented more people from getting shot.
Tirone was spotted on Interstate 75 a short time later, where Sumter County deputies were able to force him off the road.
Tirone was killed in a shootout with deputies.
