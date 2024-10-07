At 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on state’s response to Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton moves toward the west coast of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in Tallahassee.

He’ll hold a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center.

DeSantis will be joined by:

Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie

Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue

Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s briefing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

When it happens, you can watch it on WFTV Channel 9 and also by clicking here.

READ: LIVE UPDATES: Hurricane Milton strengthens to Cat. 2 storm en route to Florida

READ: See where you can get sandbags in Central Florida

READ: Tracking Milton: These schools have announced closures

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group