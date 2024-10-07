Local

At 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on state’s response to Hurricane Milton

By Gene Saladna, WFTV.com

Gov. DeSantis to give update Hurricane Milton from Tallahassee on Monday morning. FILE IMAGE: Gov. Ron DeSantis

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton moves toward the west coast of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in Tallahassee.

He’ll hold a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center.

DeSantis will be joined by:

  • Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
  • Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
  • Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida

The governor’s briefing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.

When it happens, you can watch it on WFTV Channel 9

