At 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on state’s response to Hurricane Milton

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. — As Hurricane Milton moves toward the west coast of Florida, Gov. Ron DeSantis is set to speak in Tallahassee.
He’ll hold a news conference from the State Emergency Operations Center.
DeSantis will be joined by:
- Florida Division of Emergency Management Director Kevin Guthrie
- Florida Department of Transportation Secretary Jared Perdue
- Major General John D. Haas Adjutant General of Florida
The governor’s briefing is scheduled to start at 9:30 a.m.
