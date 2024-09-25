At 9:30 a.m.: Gov. DeSantis to give update on Tropical Storm Helene

TAMPA, Fla. — Gov. Ron DeSantis will hold a news conference Wednesday morning to discuss Tropical Storm Helene.
The governor is set to speak from TECO Energy in Tampa at 9:30 a.m.
Kevin Guthrie, Florida’s Emergency Management director, and Attorney General Ashley Moody will join DeSantis.
Helene is forecast to become a major hurricane before making landfall along Florida’s Gulf Coast Thursday night.
