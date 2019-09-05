9K OUC customers near Lake Nona receive notice of contaminant in water

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - Thousands of Orlando Utilities Commission customers near Lake Nona are being warned that their water has high levels of contaminant.
OUC sent a letter to the 9,000 customers warning of the contaminant in the water, but said that it would not make customers sick.
OUC told Channel 9 it started to send out the letters to neighbors in the area before Hurricane Dorian -- so some customers could still receive letters.
"I got a letter the other day, but I have no concerns," said customer David Davis.
The contaminant, called TTHMs, spiked levels in the water that were higher than state standards, which is what triggered the warning.
The chemical is a result of a reaction involving the chlorine used for disinfecting tap water.
Exposure to high levels of the water can lead to cancer risks for expectant mothers if they are exposed to it for more than a decade.
Officials said most people shouldn't be alarmed by the letter, although it does state, "If you have specific health concerns, please consult your doctor." It also states consuming TTHMs "over many years (people) may experience problems with their liver, kidneys or central nervous system, and may have an increased risk of getting cancer."
While TTHMs occur when water is treated with chlorine, health officials said the risk they pose is small compared to that of drinking water that isn't disinfected.
