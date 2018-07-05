ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - That “ramp to nowhere” at the Interstate 4 and 408 interchange that seems to just stop mid-air is finally going to go somewhere.
The ramp on westbound 408 will eventually connect to I-4. A decade ago, the state planned to finish the ramp but didn’t have the money until now.
Related Headlines
Once the bridge is built, it will be the tallest of six new bridges for the whole interchange, standing more than 200 feet above the ground.
FDOT said the project should be done in three years.
Traffic tracker: Drive times & delays in real time
Crews are also working to finish another ramp near the Griffin Park housing development, which will require closures on the 408 near I-4. The first closure is scheduled for Friday at 9 p.m.
© 2018 Cox Media Group.
You're Almost Done!
Please confirm the information below before signing in.{* #socialRegistrationForm *} {* socialRegistration_displayName *} {* socialRegistration_emailAddress *}