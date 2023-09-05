AAA: Florida Labor Day gas prices highest since 2012

ORLANDO, Fla. — Florida gas prices have dropped on average 17 cents per gallon over the past two weeks, according to AAA.

But on Labor Day, Floridians still paid $3.70 per gallon, which AAA officials said is almost 20 cents more than what drivers paid a year ago.

“Although gas prices have recently declined, Florida drivers paid the most expensive Labor Day gas prices since 2012,” said Mark Jenkins, spokesman, AAA - The Auto Club Group. “Where pump prices go from here is unclear, because oil and gasoline futures prices are moving in opposite directions.”

AAA officials said gasoline futures dropped nearly 20 cents last week while the U.S. price of oil jumped to a new 2023 high.

