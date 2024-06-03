AAA: Gas prices falling as summer travel season arrives

ORLANDO, Fla. — As drivers are gearing up to hit the road for summer travel, there’s positive news when it comes to filling up at the gas pump.

AAA said prices are falling.

For 11 straight days, a downward trend has amounted in about a 12-cent decline in the price of gas in Florida.

The auto club reported that a gallon, on average, cost $3.43 on Monday.

“The summer travel season is beginning with gasoline prices that are 20 cents less than the highest price this year,” AAA’s Mark Jenkins said.

AAA: Florida average gas prices Gas prices have been falling in Florida (AAA)

AAA said the U.S. price for crude oil dropped about 4% over the past two weeks and pushed gasoline futures down during that time.

“While gasoline prices are usually volatile through the summer months, recent futures prices suggest the state average could move lower this week.”

That would be welcome news to Central Floridians heading out on lengthy road trips, and to those just stopping by their local service station for a weekly fill-up.

