AAA: Gasoline at a 3-month low in Florida, but will it last?

ORLANDO, Fla. — Prices continue to sink at Florida gas stations, but that decline might not last much longer.

AAA said falling oil prices are behind the drop at the pump.

However, conflicts like the war between Russia and Ukraine, and Israel and Hamas, could stall that trend.

The auto giant also said that gas prices in Florida were at their lowest level in three months.

The average cost for a gallon of gas in The Sunshine State fell another 15 cents last week, settling at $3.32 per gallon on Monday.

And if you’re filling up in Central Florida, you’ll likely notice prices below that average.

Average gas prices in Florida Florida gas prices, according to AAA (AAA)

Lake County showed the lowest average, landing at $3.22 for a gallon of regular unleaded.

Volusia County posted the highest local average at $3.28 per gallon.

