FHP: Woman, 21 dies after fiery crash in Palm Coast

FLAGLER COUNTY, Fla. — The Florida Highway Patrol said one person died following a crash early Monday in Flagler County.

Shortly after midnight, troopers responded to Old Kings Road, about 1 1/2 miles north of Town Center Boulevard, in Palm Coast.

Investigators said a 21-year-old woman was driving southbound on Old Kings Road when she crossed over the northbound lane and struck a tree.

READ: Sanford parents to see judge Monday after their boy, 3, dies following rescue from pond

Troopers said her car then caught fire.

Firefighters rushed to put out the flames, but the driver did not survive.

Troopers are still investigating the cause of the crash.

READ: Olympic champion Mary Lou Retton making ‘remarkable progress,’ daughters say

FHP has not released the victim’s name.

See a map of the approximate crash location below:





Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2023 Cox Media Group