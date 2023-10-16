Sanford parents to see judge Monday after their boy, 3, dies following rescue from pond

SANFORD, Fla. — Police in Sanford said a 3-year-old boy is dead after being pulled from a retention pond at an apartment complex over the weekend.

Investigators said the boy’s parents, Barbara Ruiz and Lester Ortiz, are responsible for his death.

Police said they arrived at the Crosby luxury apartments around 3:15 p.m. after reports of a missing boy who was diagnosed with autism.

The boy’s father, Ortiz, said his 3-year-old son, Ethan Ortiz Ruiz, was missing for around 30 minutes, according to a report.

Police said when they arrived at the home, they noticed a strong smell of marijuana and Ortiz and Luiz had bloodshot eyes.

Ruiz told law enforcement she had heard a door open and close and asked her 15-year-old daughter to check.

Detectives said the boy has been reported missing two other times and has been found by neighbors roaming around the apartment complex.

However, on Saturday the boy was found floating inside of a retention pond near the apartment.

Paramedics took the child to a hospital where he died.

Ruiz and Ortiz told investigators they had medical marijuana cards and smoked regularly.

Both were arrested and charged with homicide - negligent aggravated manslaughter of a child.

Ruiz and Ortiz are set to make their first appearance with a Seminole County judge around 2 p.m. Monday.

