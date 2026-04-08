Big Thunder Mountain Railroad reopening with new magic at Disney World

LAKE BUENA VISTA, Fla. — Hold on tight, because the “wildest ride in the wilderness” is getting a fresh twist.

Big Thunder Mountain Railroad is set to reopen May 3, at Walt Disney World following a major refurbishment that adds new elements while keeping the classic ride fans know and love.

The attraction, inspired by the gold rush era, tells the story of a mine haunted by mysterious forces. When it reopens, guests will climb aboard runaway trains featuring new details and enhanced experiences throughout the ride.

Disney officials announced that the upgrades feature a completely new track and updated trains, preserving the ride’s classic thrills while offering smoother movement and a better overall experience. The height requirement has also been lowered to 38 inches, making the ride accessible to more guests.

Highlights of the renovation include expanded scenes within underground caverns, such as glowing phosphorescent pools and shimmering rock formations in the Rainbow Caverns, along with a few hidden surprises in the darkness.

Disney says more new magic will be waiting for guests when the attraction officially reopens this spring.

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