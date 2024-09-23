AAA: Orlando looks to be top travel destination in US this fall

ORLANDO, Fla. — A new report shows Orlando is going to be a popular destination this fall.

Data gathered by AAA shows more flights and cruises are getting booked in Central Florida compared to last year.

The numbers show that Orlando will be the No. 1 destination in America over the fall season.

The City Beautiful is this year’s top fall destination, followed by Boston and Seattle.

Experts say we’re seeing more travelers because of smaller crowds and lower prices.

