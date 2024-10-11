AAA provides insurance advice for Florida residents impacted by Hurricanes Helene, Milton

ORLANDO, Fla. — AAA is offering insurance tips to Florida residents impacted by hurricanes Helene and Milton.

To get started, it is crucial for the insured to know they do not need to pay more than one hurricane deductible. AAA said claims regarding damage caused by hurricane wind only require one deductible payment per year. This means policyholders who had damage caused by Hurricane Helene, and then again by Milton, should not need to pay more than once.

READ: Flooding along St. Johns River remains major concern after Hurricane Milton

This rule does not apply to flood damage claims. AAA said most companies require a different deductible for each of those events.

Policyholders are strongly encouraged to take photos of their belongings to share with insurance companies.

“Those who suffered damage from Helene should take photos and save receipts from any associated expenses,” said Jennifer Pintacuda, President of AAA’s Florida-based insurance providers.

READ: Residents repair their homes and clean up after Hurricane Milton tore through Florida

AAA also provided the following general insurance advice. Their recommendations are:

Review your home insurance policies to ensure you have adequate coverage for any damages. Your homeowner’s policy covers wind damage, but not flooding. If you do not have flood insurance, there is typically a 30-day waiting period before new policies take effect.

to ensure you have adequate coverage for any damages. Your homeowner’s policy covers wind damage, but not flooding. If you do not have flood insurance, there is typically a 30-day waiting period before new policies take effect. Review your auto insurance policy to ensure you have “comprehensive” coverage. This helps with vehicle damage like flooding or if a tree falls on it.

to ensure you have “comprehensive” coverage. This helps with vehicle damage like flooding or if a tree falls on it. Store important documents in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include insurance policy information, birth certificates, social security cards, and more.

in a portable waterproof container. Documents could include insurance policy information, birth certificates, social security cards, and more. Take Inventory. Document your belongings by walking through your home with a video camera or smartphone. Keep a record of large purchases including the cost of the item, purchase date, and model and serial numbers.

If your vehicle was damaged by water your first step should be to assess the damage. Consider how high the water got near your vehicle.

READ: Coast Guard rescues man clinging to cooler 30 miles off Florida’s coast

AAA said if the water was below the bottom of your doors, the vehicle is likely only minorly damaged. If the water level did pass the bottom of your vehicle’s doors you are asked to:

Avoid trying to restart the vehicle. Doing so could allow water to get inside your engine, causing irreversible damage.

Avoid opening the door until the water level is beneath the door jamb.

Use a wet vac to remove any water that enters the interior.

Owners of electric vehicles should also avoid trying to restart them because it could create shock and fire hazards.

Click here for more information from AAA.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group