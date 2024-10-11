Flooding along St. Johns River remains major concern after Hurricane Milton

SEMINOLE COUNTY, Fla. — As Central Florida continues to recover from Hurricane Milton, flooding in some areas is still a major concern.

Milton is now a post-tropical system moving east into the central Atlantic.

As rainfall left behind by Milton flows north from across Central Florida, it begins to swell the banks of the St. Johns River.

Areas that see this delayed river flooding include Lake Harney, Geneva, and Sanford in Seminole County and DeLand and Astor in Volusia County.

Major storms like Milton can leave behind enough rainfall that creates a river flooding risk for weeks after landfall.

Seas also remain rough, which compounds erosion on our coastlines.

