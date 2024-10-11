DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — Central Florida’s coastline was among the hardest hit local areas by Hurricane Milton.

Lots of damage and some flooding happened across Volusia County, including Daytona Beach.

Channel 9 reporter Sam Martello has covered the area as Milton moved through our area.

Countywide, damage has been left behind, including part of the Boardwalk Inn and Suites along A1A in Daytona Beach, which crumpled from high winds and rain.

Hurricane Milton leaves widespread damage, flooding in Volusia County

Milton also left downed power lines, fences and damaged roofs in its wake.

Water also flooded the Maplewood Estates mobile home community in Port Orange and others around it.

Residents there had three feet of water in their homes. It’s the second time they have had to clean up in two years.

