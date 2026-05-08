Accountant accused of stealing $13,500 from elderly client with cognitive decline

MARION COUNTY, Fla. — A Marion County accountant is charged with serious fraud after investigators claim she stole money from clients, including an elderly woman with cognitive decline.

Cara Lee Priess, age 55, was taken into custody on May 5, 2026, by the Ocala Police Department based on a warrant from the Marion County Sheriff’s Office. She faces charges of organized fraud, grand theft, and elderly exploitation.

Investigators say the case began in 2024, when the owner of GoldMark Farm reported suspicious payments to Priess, who had been hired to handle the farm’s bills and taxes.

According to deputies, the farm owner discovered large invoices for accounting “deep dives” that were never requested. The invoices claimed 688 hours of work and totaled nearly $190,000.

Detectives discovered payments made to Priess that were reportedly not correctly recorded in the farm’s accounting records.

Months later, investigators uncovered another case involving an 89-year-old woman who trusted Priess as her accountant.

Authorities state that Priess issued checks to herself from the victim’s account and forged her signature. Detectives reported that the elderly victim, who has cognitive impairments, told them she would pay whatever Priess requested.

Records showed about $13,500 in fraudulent checks were deposited into Priess’ account, investigators said.

During interviews, Priess claimed she possessed documents verifying the transactions’ legitimacy. However, investigators state she never handed over the records and ultimately ceased communication with law enforcement.

After reviewing financial records and subpoenas, detectives secured an arrest warrant in April 2026.

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