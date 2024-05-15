Ace Cafe will reopen at new Sanford location

SANFORD, Fla. — A popular biker hangout spot will re-open after it suddenly closed in downtown Orlando.

It’s official-- the popular motor and diner venue will be opening a new site in Sanford.

Sean Kelly, founder of 73 Moto, Steve Glum, founder of Ace Cafe Orlando, and George Tsuchnikas, Owner of Ace Café London, have partnered on Ace Cafe Sanford.

Read: Is a new Ace Café opening in Sanford? Permit filings suggest possibility

Ace Café announced the return on social media Wednesday afternoon.

Ace Café said the new location will be at 115 North Laurel Avenue.

