Active Memorial Day weekend as storms and showers continue

ORLANDO, Fla. — It’s been an active start to the holiday weekend, and Sunday is likely to see more rain and storms.

Showers and storms will quickly fade away by late evening, and mostly clear skies will return. Morning temperatures will be in the low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, May 24, 2025 (WFTV)

The unsettled weather will likely continue into Sunday. After a quiet morning, showers and storms will develop in the afternoon. Sunday’s highs will be in the low 90s.

Memorial Day will also feature showers and storms. The AM time frame will be quiet, with rain and storms impacting the region during the afternoon and evening hours. Highs for the holiday will be in the low 90s.

The active weather pattern looks to continue into next week. On Tuesday and Wednesday, there are chances of daily rain and storms, with temperatures holding in the low 90s.

More PM showers and storms are likely for the back end of next week, with highs in the low 90s. Sunday is likely to see more rain and storms.

