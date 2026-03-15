Active weather continues with strong storms expected

ORLANDO, Fla. — We have more Weather On the Way, as storms will increase and cooler air is on the way.

The scattered showers and storms will wind down this evening, with a stray shower possible overnight. Morning lows will be in the mid 60s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 14, 2026 (WFTV)

Higher rain and storm chances arrive for Sunday. The best chance for activity will be in the PM hours, with a strong storm possible. Highs on Sunday will be in the mid-80s.

The active weather continues into Monday. We will again see elevated rainfall and storm coverage, with strong storms possible. Temps for Monday will be in the mid 80s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 14, 2026 (WFTV)

Cooler air quickly rushes in for St. Patrick’s Day. Expect a blend of sun and clouds and highs only in the low 60s.

A few showers will be possible along the Brevard coast for the middle of next week, but most will be dry. Highs will be in the upper 60s and low 70s.

Evening Forecast: Saturday, March 14, 2026 (WFTV)

The low 80s likely return by next weekend.

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