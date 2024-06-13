AdventHealth to cut ribbon on new freestanding emergency room at former ‘Holy Land’ site

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth will cut the ribbon on a new freestanding emergency room in Orlando on Thursday.

The AdventHealth Millenia ER is at the intersection of Vinland and Conroy roads in the Millenia area.

The site is where the former “Holy Land Experience” attraction was located.

The ribbon-cutting ceremony will be at 10 a.m.

Channel 9 will have a crew at the event and provide views from inside the new facility on Eyewitness News.

