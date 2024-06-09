AdventHealth opens new emergency department in Winter Haven

WINTER HAVEN, Fla. — People living and visiting Winter Haven have a new place to get critical medical care.

AdventHealth opened its new state-of-the-art emergency department on Cypress Gardens Boulevard.

The 20,000-square-foot facility is just a couple of miles from Legoland.

It has 24 exam rooms and will also offer lab services, X-rays, and CT and ultrasound scans.

That facility will create more than 30 new jobs.

