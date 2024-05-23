AdventHealth to bring ‘hospital of the future’ to Lake Nona

LAKE NONA, Fla. — AdventHealth has begun construction on a new 10-story hospital on Narcoossee Road.

The state-of-the-art hospital will open with 80 beds and expand to 320.

It will also offer leading-edge treatments like an incision-less surgical suite.

The treatment can use ultrasound to destroy tumors.

The hospital will also have a lake promenade and an event lawn and connect to the Lake Nona Trail at the 25-acre campus.

The campus will also offer dining and retail areas for those who don’t need medical care.

It is expected to open in 2026.

