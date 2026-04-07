AdventHealth hosts hiring event for clinical positions in Central Florida

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth will host hiring events Wednesday at multiple locations across Central Florida as the health system looks to fill clinical positions amid growing demand for care in the region.

The hiring events are scheduled for 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. Wednesday, April 8, and will take place at hospitals and care sites across Orange, Seminole, Osceola and Lake counties.

According to AdventHealth, the events are aimed at connecting nurses, imaging professionals, laboratory staff, respiratory therapists and other clinical workers directly with hiring managers and clinical leaders.

Applicants may get instant interviews and could receive same-day job offers for select positions, hospital officials said.

AdventHealth said openings are available in several high-demand areas, including nursing, imaging, laboratory services, respiratory care and surgical services.

The regional hiring effort comes as Central Florida’s population continues to grow and hospitals expand access to care across the area.

The following locations are participating in Wednesday’s hiring event:

AdventHealth Altamonte Springs, 601 E. Altamonte Drive, Altamonte Springs

AdventHealth Apopka, 2100 Ocoee Apopka Road, Apopka

AdventHealth Celebration, 400 Celebration Place, Celebration

AdventHealth East Orlando, 7727 Lake Underhill Road, Orlando

AdventHealth Kissimmee, 2450 N. Orange Blossom Trail, Kissimmee

AdventHealth Minneola, 1800 N. Hancock Road, Minneola

AdventHealth Orlando and AdventHealth for Women, 601 E. Rollins St., Orlando

AdventHealth Winter Park, 200 N. Lakemont Ave., Winter Park

AdventHealth Winter Garden, 2000 Fowler Grove Blvd., Winter Garden

AdventHealth Home Health and Hospice, 480 W. Central Parkway, Altamonte Springs

Those interested can register online at AdventHealthHiringEvent.com.

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