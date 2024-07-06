AdventHealth to open a new emergency room in the Millenia area

, Fla. — AdventHealth announced an opening date for their new emergency room in the Millenia area, which is planned for July 9, 2024.

The opening of this new emergency room will bring in over 60 quality jobs fto the area.

“It is an honor for me and my fellow City Council members to welcome AdventHealth to district six in Orlando,” said Commissioner Bakari Burns. “The presence of AdventHealth in our community will not only offer residents a health care provider to be proud of, but also bring good high-paying health care jobs to our district.”

The new facility will have approximately 19,000 square feet, with 24 private patient rooms, diagnostic imaging and a full-service laboratory.

“We are pleased to add this ER to our expanding network of care across Central Florida,” said Kari Vargas, CEO of AdventHealth’s northwest market. “This region continues to grow, and we are growing along with the community. This addition will help us continue to provide emergency care in a setting that’s close to home.”

