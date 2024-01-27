AdventHealth partners with school districts to learn about healthcare

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Central Florida students could soon learn about working in healthcare from actual doctors.

AdventHealth and Junior Achievement of Central Florida are partnering with the school districts in Orange and Osceola counties.

They will provide learning experiences for students as early as the fourth grade over the next three years.

They will also inform students about careers in healthcare and offer potential job opportunities.

AdventHealth will collect feedback to improve its workforce pipeline.

Read: School district tables ‘random search’ policy some call unconstitutional

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

©2024 Cox Media Group