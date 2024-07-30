AdventHealth plans new freestanding ER in Apopka

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth plans to build a new freestanding ER in Apopka’s Kelly Park Road area.

▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS

The Altamonte Springs-based health system is seeking city of Apopka approval to change the future land use for 5.56 acres at 2896, 2902 and 2928 W. Kelly Park Road. The change would allow for a freestanding emergency room, medical office building, medical laboratory and/or incorporated retail space.

The Apopka development review committee on July 31 will consider the change to the property’s future land use.

Read: Police: Man who sexually battered woman at UCF Downtown after following her off Lynx bus arrested

Click here to read the full story on the Orlando Business Journal’s website.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.





©2024 Cox Media Group