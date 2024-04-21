AdventHealth plays pivotal role in use of artificial intelligence in health care

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. — Artificial Intelligence is making its way into almost all aspects of our lives nowadays, including health care.

AdventHealth has been a leader in the field of health care and artificial intelligence and has been asked to participate in two critical initiatives focused on responsible development and implementation of artificial intelligence (AI) in health care.

According to a news release, AdventHealth uses AI in many ways, each of which is reviewed and approved by an advisory board, which includes top health care professionals along with industry experts, that to help vet each program before it’s put into use with patients.

“AdventHealth is honored to be part of a selected group of organizations leading the national conversation on the responsible use of AI in health care,” said Dr. Victor Herrera, chief clinical officer for AdventHealth’s Central Florida Division. “We value the opportunity to share our knowledge and experience in using artificial intelligence to provide whole-person care.”

Here are the initiatives:

Coalition for Health AI (CHAI)

AdventHealth is a founding member of the Coalition for Health AI (CHAI), a group shaping the responsible use of AI in health care.

Focusing on safety, transparency and accountability, CHAI unites leading health care providers, technology companies, and academic institutions to establish best practices for AI development and implementation.

Along with AdventHealth, CHAI’s members include the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services Johns Hopkins Medicine, Mayo Clinic as well as Amazon, Google and Microsoft.

Trustworthy, Responsible AI Network (TRAIN)

This organization of health care leaders strives to make safe and effective AI accessible to every health care organization.

TRAIN will “facilitate the sharing of best practices, develop tools to measure AI effectiveness in health care and create a registry for sharing information on AI algorithms as well as operationalizing responsible AI principles recommended by CHAI.”

AdventHealth is working with Microsoft, Duke Health, Cleveland Clinic and Boston Children’s Hospital.

“By sharing our knowledge and collaborating with other health care leaders through CHAI and TRAIN, we can significantly accelerate the development of AI solutions that will improve patient outcomes and shape the future of health care,” said Rob Purinton, vice president of analytics and performance improvement for AdventHealth. “These tools will help caregivers be more effective and efficient while improving their experience when taking care of patients,” Purinton said.

