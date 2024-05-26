AdventHealth starts work on 10-story Lake Nona hospital

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

AdventHealth has kicked off work on its first hospital in southeast Orlando’s Lake Nona community.

The Altamonte Springs-based nonprofit health system began construction May 21 on a 10-story, $423 million hospital at 10999 Narcoossee Road. The 25-acre hospital will debut in 2026 with 80 beds, with shell space to expand to up to 320 beds. A medical office building and retail buildings also will be built there.

Doug Harcombe, CEO of the hospital and market CEO for AdventHealth’s south market, told Orlando Business Journal that in addition to the population growth in the area, the master-planned community’s focus on wellness and innovation was a natural draw for it.

