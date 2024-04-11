AdventHealth using next generation technology to improve patient experiences

ORLANDO, Fla. — AdventHealth is using technology to help improve the lives of patients and make surgery better for doctors.

Da Vinci 5 is a next generation surgical tool and the future of robotic surgery, according to a new release.

AdventHealth is first in Florida to deploy this next-generation surgical robot.

“At AdventHealth, we pride ourselves on being leaders in health care innovation,” said Amanda Maggard, CEO of AdventHealth Celebration. “Bringing this technology right here to Celebration allows us to provide leading-edge treatment that’s convenient and close to home.”

Last week, a surgical team at AdventHealth, led by Dr. Vipul Patel, a world leader in robot-assisted prostatectomy procedures, performed the first procedure week using the da Vinci 5 system.

“This new technology is the next step in the future of robotic surgery,” Patel said. “The da Vinci 5 promises new innovation to facilitate improved surgeon comfort and data feedback.”

The release also stated that the “da Vinci 5 succeeds the da Vinci Xi, which has been in wide use at AdventHealth and health systems around the world since its debut in 2014.”

It has been used in more than 7 million procedures to date, according to the manufacturer, Intuitive.

Among the new features:

More ergonomic design for surgeon comfort

Next-generation 3D display

10,000 times the computing power of the previous model

Connectivity with other technology in the OR that may streamline procedures and save time for surgical teams.

AdventHealth said robotic surgery is minimally invasive and has a track record of better outcomes and better patient experience in certain procedures compared to traditional open surgeries or minimally invasive laparoscopic procedures.

