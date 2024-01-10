Advocates say Orlando’s sidewalk ordinance spotlights growing concerns with homelessness

ORLANDO, Fla. — Sidewalks around Orlando that were once full of people and tents were seen somewhat cleared Wednesday with just a few trash items left behind.

Other sidewalks were still packed with people and their belongings.

This comes after the city approved an ordinance that would allow police to arrest anyone who intentionally blocks city sidewalks and obstructs other people from passing.

The Orlando Police Department said it has made one arrest since the ordinance went into effect.

The city says the ordinance should not disproportionately affect anyone, including the unsheltered population.

“Obviously, this ordinance is going to disproportionately impact our homeless friends,” said Tim McKinney with the Central Florida Commission on Homelessness. “They are most likely the ones sitting standing or laying down on the sidewalks.”

McKinney said the ordinance should force local leaders to take note of another issue.

“We need more shelter capacity,” McKinney said. “The downtown core has really borne the brunt of our shelter system. We need to be looking for shelters throughout Orange County.”

A violation of this ordinance can result in up to $500 in fines, 60 days in jail, and or up to 6 months of probation.

