0 After multiple shootings, troubled Orange County bar, El Rinconcito, closes doors

ORANGE COUNTY, Fla. - After months of complaints from neighboring business, a troubled Orange County bar is no more.

WFTV reports the problems at El Rinconcito on East Colonial Drive go way back.

Last March, two men were shot during a gunfight in the parking lot.

During the next eight months, deputies responded to nearly two dozen calls there, including in February, when a man was shot in a fight with armed security.

Shortly after, the building's owner filed eviction papers.

Those who have complained said they were thrilled to see that business hit the road.

Neighbors said they used to dread Thursday, because that is when they say the bar would get rowdy and violent, sometimes until sunrise.

It's all quiet now, and the owner of the property said the operator moved out without having to be forced out by the courts.

WFTV has covered problems at the club for more than a year, including multiple shootings.

“It's nice. Peaceful, no more shooting around me or nothing,” said neighbor Domingo Montes. “My parking spaces were always full, and I'd tell them and they'd want to fight me.”

Montes owns the business next door. He's happy the bar is closed but says vagrants who became accustomed to sleeping behind the bar are still there.

WFTV reporter Steve Barrett found at least two people sleeping out back and clothes hanging to dry on a fence.

“There's a lot of homeless in the back. They're sleeping or they're doing the drugs or whatever they do,” Montes said. “If it hadn't been for Channel 9 News and people getting the word out, we would still probably be dealing with this.”

The landlord said she already has a new tenant, a restaurant that will remodel the space.

Next door, at New York Giant Pizza, workers said they'll continue to call deputies about those trying to live in the back parking lot.

