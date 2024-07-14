Afternoon storms and rising temps for Sunday and the rest of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early afternoon heat index numbers were as high as 105 in Central Florida, as they can rise throughout the afternoon, according to Channel 9′s George Waldenberger
▶ WATCH CHANNEL 9 EYEWITNESS NEWS
Flagler County is under a heat advisory through the end of the afternoon.
Some storms have started forming around parts of Central Florida that will build for the late afternoon and taper around sunset.
Read: LIVE UPDATES: ‘UNITE AMERICA!’ Trump heads to the Republican National Convention this afternoon
This will be the trend daily through the week, so take cover from any late-day lightning that develops around you today or during the week ahead.
Follow our Severe Weather team on X for live updates:
Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.
©2024 Cox Media Group