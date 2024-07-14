Afternoon storms and rising temps for Sunday and the rest of the week

ORLANDO, Fla. — Early afternoon heat index numbers were as high as 105 in Central Florida, as they can rise throughout the afternoon, according to Channel 9′s George Waldenberger

Flagler County is under a heat advisory through the end of the afternoon.

Evening forecast: Sunday, July 14 (WFTV)

Some storms have started forming around parts of Central Florida that will build for the late afternoon and taper around sunset.

This will be the trend daily through the week, so take cover from any late-day lightning that develops around you today or during the week ahead.

