LIVE UPDATES: Global leaders condemn Trump assassination attempt

Former President Donald Trump was the target of an apparent assassination attempt Saturday at a Pennsylvania rally. Read live updates below and watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for continuing coverage:

7:35 a.m. update

The FBI confirmed overnight the identity of the shooter as Thomas Matthew Crooks, 20, of Bethel Park, Pennsylvania. Click here to read more about that.

Global leaders expressed concern Sunday over an assassination attempt targeting former U.S. President Donald Trump at a rally in Pennsylvania that left one attendee dead and critically injured two others.

Trump’s campaign said the presumptive Republican nominee was doing “fine” after being whisked off the stage though the shooting pierced the upper part of his right ear.

The Secret Service said it killed the suspected shooter who attacked from an elevated position outside the rally venue.

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 65 Election 2024 Trump Republican presidential candidate former President Donald Trump is covered by U.S. Secret Service agents at a campaign rally, Saturday, July 13, 2024, in Butler, Pa. (AP Photo/Evan Vucci) (Evan Vucci/AP)

Brazil’s President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva called the incident unacceptable on X and said the attack must be “strongly repudiated” by all democracy defenders.

Canada’s Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said he was sickened by the shooting and his thoughts were with Trump, those at the event and all Americans.

“It cannot be overstated -- political violence is never acceptable,” he wrote on X.

Also on X, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy said he was appalled to learn about the shooting, saying such violence has no justification. He added he was relieved to learn that Trump is safe.

Zelenskyy extended his wishes for strength to everyone who was horrified by the event.

