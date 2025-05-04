Boil water advisory is lifted for most Daytona Beach Water customers

DAYTONA BEACH, Fla. — The precautionary boil water advisory released Friday afternoon has been lifted for about 98% of our Daytona Beach water customers.

This positive change comes after two consecutive days of satisfying water quality testing.

The advisory is still active for four small areas that encompass 177 addresses. City crews are placing door hangers at all impacted properties to inform residents directly.

The areas still under a boil water advisory include:

The Bridgeport Drive area on the beachside

The area surrounding 1250 Beville Road

The area surrounding 250 N. Beach Street

1808 Concept Drive

Residents in these areas are advised to continue boiling water designated for consumption until the advisory is fully rescinded.

Updates shall be provided as further testing is conducted.

If you have questions about specific addresses or need to confirm your water status, please call the City of Daytona Beach Dispatch Line at (386) 671-8815.

