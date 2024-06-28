AI mixologist now tends bar at Orlando hotel

ORLANDO, Fla. — Editor’s note: This story is available as a result of a content partnership between WFTV and the Orlando Business Journal.

Guests of the Wyndham Orlando Resort & Conference Center in Celebration are getting a kick out of cocktails made by the new bartender, Sara.

Sara is an AI-powered robotic bartender utilizing artificial intelligence and voice recognition technology to mix tequila drinks with Casa Azul blanco, añejo and reposado varieties using recipes she’s programmed to create.

She’s a customized version of a product made by the Israeli company Cecelia.ai, which was founded in 2018. The startup’s original AI bartender — named Cecelia — collects consumer data on favorite drinks, peak times and commonly used keywords to get actionable insights, increase sales and improve the experience, according to the company website.

