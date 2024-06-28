Local

Tropical Depression 2 forms; expected to become Tropical Storm Beryl soon

Tropical Depression 2 The National Hurricane Center upgraded a tropical disturbance into a tropical depression Friday afternoon. (WFTV)

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center upgraded a tropical disturbance into a tropical depression Friday afternoon.

Tropical Depression 2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl soon.

It is currently in the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the Caribbean Sea.

“It will strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said. “In the long term, it should stay south of Puerto Rico, with a chance that it weakens in about five or six days.”

Locally, the same summer weather pattern rolls on, he said.

Expect scattered storms and hot and humid conditions this weekend.

“Some storms could be strong to severe,” Shields said. “(It will get) hotter as we approach the Fourth of July -- middle 90s.”

Shields is in Severe Weather Center 9 tracking local storms and the tropics.

