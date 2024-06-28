Tropical Depression 2 forms; expected to become Tropical Storm Beryl soon

ORLANDO, Fla. — The National Hurricane Center upgraded a tropical disturbance into a tropical depression Friday afternoon.

Tropical Depression 2 is expected to strengthen into Tropical Storm Beryl soon.

It is currently in the Atlantic Ocean and approaching the Caribbean Sea.

Read: Several homes damaged after tornado touches down in Melbourne

“It will strengthen into a hurricane as it approaches the Caribbean,” certified meteorologist Brian Shields said. “In the long term, it should stay south of Puerto Rico, with a chance that it weakens in about five or six days.”

Locally, the same summer weather pattern rolls on, he said.

Expect scattered storms and hot and humid conditions this weekend.

Photos: Several homes damaged after tornado touches down in Melbourne

Expand Autoplay Image 1 of 26 From Alberto to William, what will the 2024 hurricane names be?

“Some storms could be strong to severe,” Shields said. “(It will get) hotter as we approach the Fourth of July -- middle 90s.”

Shields is in Severe Weather Center 9 tracking local storms and the tropics.

Watch Channel 9 Eyewitness News for live updates to your forecast.

Click here to download our free news, weather and smart TV apps. And click here to stream Channel 9 Eyewitness News live.

Tropical Depression #Two Advisory 1: Tropical Depression Forms Over the Central Tropical Atlantic. Expected to Strengthen to a Hurricane as it Approaches The Windward Islands. https://t.co/tW4KeGe9uJ — National Hurricane Center (@NHC_Atlantic) June 28, 2024

©2024 Cox Media Group